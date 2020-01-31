Offset Addresses Being Detained At LA Shopping Center

(AllHipHop News) Yesterday, news broke that Migos member Offset was taken into custody after law enforcement was tipped to a gun-related incident at The Grove shopping center in Los Angeles. It appears officers detained the wrong person.

Offset spoke to the media once he was released from the police station. According to the 28-year-old rhymer, the situation was a case of mistaken identity.

"It's good. We fixed it up. It ain't nothing. It wasn't me. It was the wrong man," Offset told paparazzi. "I was treated fairly, no cap. They had to do that. Something happened. I don't know. It wasn't me though. I'm good."

The FaZe Clan investor added, "I'm just mad it touched the media like that. I was upset because I ain't do nothing. I didn't know what was going on. I'm good though."

This week, Offset also appeared on Fox Sports 1's Skip and Shannon: Undisputed live from Miami, Florida. He talked about Migos' upcoming Culture III album, Super Bowl LIV, the Atlanta Falcons, Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young, the tragic loss of Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, and more.