Offset Announces He Voted For The First Time In 2020 Georgia Primary Riddled With Problems

Former gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams calls out the state's Republican leadership.

(AllHipHop News) Kiari "Offset" Cephus exercised his Constitutional right yesterday by stepping into a voting booth. The Migos member announced to his 16.6 million Instagram followers that he voted in the Georgia primary.

"My First time ever voting because I wasn’t allowed! I over came this obstacle and decided to make a real difference!!!! Everybody please go vote today (LAST DAY)!!!" wrote Offset in an IG caption on Tuesday.

The Father of 4 album creator was able to cast his vote in Georgia. However, the primary has been marred with widespread criticism. Officials are calling for investigations into why voting machines were not working properly, there was a lack of available ballots, and voters had to spend hours standing in lines.

Some observers are accusing Georgia's Republican Governor Brian Kemp and Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger of purposely engaging in voter suppression in Democratic and mostly black districts. Kemp's name was trending on Twitter on Tuesday night as users across the country questioned his leadership and integrity.

“These devastating barriers to voting were avoidable. Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and State Election Board members failed voters and our democracy. Despite repeated calls by advocates to ensure adequate resources at the polls, fix ballot problems, and provide paper backups for faulty voting machines, Raffensperger neglected his obligation to protect voters’ rights and ensure their safety," says Aklima Khondoker, All Voting is Local Georgia state director.

Khondoker continues, “The disenfranchisement today was unconscionable, but not surprising. Georgia has an ugly history of silencing voters at the polls. Raffensperger and state officials have starved counties of the resources they need to carry out elections. We can’t afford another election tragedy. We won’t stop demanding that Raffensperger and state election officials act now to make sure every voter can cast a ballot that counts in November and beyond. Our democracy is at stake.”

Secretary Raffensperger issued a statement that read, in part, "The voting situation today in certain precincts in Fulton and DeKalb counties is unacceptable. My office has opened an investigation to determine what these counties need to do to resolve these issues before November's election."

Stacy Abrams was Governor Kemp's Democratic opponent in the 2018 Georgia gubernatorial election. The founder of the Fair Fight organization addressed Raffensperger seemingly trying to shift the blame for the voting troubles from elected state officials to the two counties with large black populations.

"GA’s Constitution makes @GaSecofState responsible for elections. Counties follow its direction/training & relies its investment. That’s why Athens-Clarke was chastised for straying from doctrine. Either you’re in charge or you’re not. 'There’s no such thing as halfway crooks,'" tweeted Abrams.