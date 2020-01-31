AllHipHop
Offset Beats Up Guy Who Sprayed Cardi B With Champagne

Mike Winslow
by

Offset landed in Miami to have some fun during Super Bowl LIV, but he's already running into some problems.

(AllHipHop News) Migos rapper Offset let his fists fly again while defending his wife, Cardi B.

Offset and Cardi are in Miami for Super Bowl LIV. They made a stop at Booby Trap On The River, which is a strip club in Miami.

The superstar couple was standing on stage having a good time when some guy started spraying champagne all over the place and doused Cardi B.

Offset flew into a rage and tracked down a guy in the club until he found the alleged champagne sprayer, and began pummeling him.

Security guards had to pull Offset off of the guy to defuse the confrontation.

The fight came just one day after Offset was busted The Grove shopping center in Los Angeles after the cops found firearms on two men rolling with the Atlanta rapper.

