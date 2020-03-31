AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

Offset Demands Trolls Cut The "Negative Energy" With Cheating Claims

AllHipHop Staff

Migos rapper Offset wants fans to chill out over a video of him hiding his phone when Cardi B walks into the room.

(AllHipHop News) Rapper Offsett has called for an end to the "negative energy" directed at his family after shutting down rumors suggesting he's been cheating on his superstar wife Cardi B.

The Migos star was called out on Saturday after he was caught quickly trying to hide his phone from Cardi when she walked in on his livestreamed video game session at their Georgia home.

In the footage, he unsuccessfully attempts to slide his cell into his pocket when he hears the "Bodak Yellow" hitmaker enter the room, before resorting to hiding the device by his side, and only retrieving it after Cardi leaves.

The shady behavior led some social media users to question his actions and wonder whether Offset was being unfaithful again, more than two years after a cheating and sex tape scandal almost cost him his relationship with Cardi, the mother of his baby daughter Kulture, born in July, 2018.

However, the 28-year-old, who is self-isolating with his family during the global coronavirus pandemic, has since fired back at the rumors in an Instagram Live post, insisting gossips are trying to ruin his happy home life.

"I know y'all making something out of nothing out of that stream when I was playing the game and my girl came in the room and I grabbed the phone, whatever the hell y'all say...," he began.

Referring to the current health crisis, he continued: "We got so much negativity energy out here in the air, sickness. Don't bring none of that negativity to my family. We chilling, man. We ain't in y'all way. Everything positive. We got investments and big moves coming. Y'all just making something out of nothing. That ain't 'bout nothing. I don't be doing no negative nothing."

Cardi has yet to comment on the incident. The couple secretly wed in September, 2017.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

DJ Khaled Helps Doctors In NY And Miami, Providing Hand Sanitizer For L.A.

DJ Khaled and We The Best have teamed up to help out healthcare workers in a big way with masks, gloves, sanitizer and much more!

Mike Winslow

Ex-Gangmember Says 'Nipsey Hussle "Forgot The Rules Of The Streets"

According to an ol’ head affiliated with the gang culture on the BBC Three documentary, "The Mysterious Murder Of Nipsey Hussle," the rapper was killed because he forgot the rules of the street.

Kershaw St. Jawnson

by

PetefromtheHs

Cardi B On Starting A GoFundMe Account For "Tiger King" Joe Exotic: I Was Just Playing

The controversial zoo operator, country singer, and failed politician is featured in a popular Netflix program.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

RAP DEO CREDO

Rihanna Vows To Have At Least Three Kids In In The Next Ten Years

Rihanna is ready to jump into motherhood, and she already has her family goals lined up.

AllHipHop Staff

Tank Talks Bringing Back The Basics Of R&B With ‘While You Wait’ EP

With just a piano and lyrics, the DMV-raised crooner is offering something different.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Lil Wayne Names Lil Baby As His Favorite Artist

It looks like Tunechi is taking some style cues from the Atlanta hitmaker.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Doja Cat Earns Her First Top 10 Single On The Hot 100 With “Say So”

The RCA recording artist reaches a new peak on the song rankings.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Kodak Black Sentenced To 12 More Months In Jail

Kodak Black got some bad news with a silver lining.

illseed

by

Deveondi

Quibi Releases 'Skrrt With Offset' Trailer Featuring Cardi B, Quavo, Chance The Rapper & More

Viewers will soon be able to watch quick-bite content on the new platform.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights” Dethrones Roddy Ricch’s “The Box” For No. 1 On The Hot 100

The ‘After Hours’ track is the official theme song for WWE’s Wrestlemania 36.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)