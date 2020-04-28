Offset Enlists Young Thug, Rich The Kid And Saint Jhn To Help Food Bank

Offset pulls together some big-name rappers to raise money for a local food bank in Atlanta.

(AllHipHop News) Drake. Rihanna. Jay-Z. And now, a member from the Atlanta based group, Migos, has added his name to the roll.

Offset steps up to the plate with a partnership with Facebook’s Oculus to raise money for the Atlanta Community Food Bank (ACFB) on Wednesday, April 29 at 4 PM PST. Cardi’s man took to Twitter to make the announcement:

“YO! I’M EXCITED TO ANNOUNCE OFFSET AND FRIENDS! I’M TEAMING UP W/ @youngthug @richthekid & @SAINtJHN TO RAISE FUNDS FOR @ACFB WE'LL HOST A VIRTUAL LIVESTREAM PERFORMANCE ON @oculus VENUES & FB PRESENTED BY SUPERSPHERE, WED, APRIL 29 AT 4PM PDT. VISIT https://ocul.us/offset

The four rap titans plan to do full half-hour virtual performances and possibly will have some special guests tap in.

What could make these performances special is if they take advantage of Oculus’ virtual reality capacity.

In 2014, Mark Zuckerberg acquired the company for $2 billion, pending regulatory approval.

While it has not been announced what technology will be on display, who wouldn’t want to see these guys get busy in 3D.

The Atlanta Community Food Bank distributes over 60 million pounds of donated grocery products a year to more than 600 nonprofit partner agencies throughout the city. Tune in on Wednesday to show your support.