Offset & FaZe Clan Donate $50,000 To The American Cancer Society

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Plus, the rapper/gamer's Call of Duty League team picks up a big win in ATL.

(AllHipHop News) When Kiari "Offset" Cephus invested in the FaZe Clan, the Migos member was on a mission to become a force in the esports arena. Offset is also using his partnership with the gaming organization to fund philanthropic efforts.

"LAST NIGHT ME AND @fazeclan GAVE @americancancersociety $50K TO FIGHT AGAINST CANCER AND RAISED MONEY FOR ESPORTS SUMMER CAMPS FOR METRO ATL KIDS WHO DON'T HAVE ACCESS TO COMPETE IN ESPORTS," wrote Offset on Instagram over the weekend.

Back in 2017, Offset announced his goal of raising $500,000 for the American Cancer Society. That fundraising campaign was meant to serve as a tribute to his late grandmother Sallie Ann Smith who passed away from bladder cancer in 2012.

Besides the $50K donation to ACS, this weekend also saw the Atlanta FaZe win the Call of Duty League Home Series. FaZe became the first team in league history to win a championship at home by completing a three-game sweep of the Florida Mutineers. The Georgia-based franchise is currently in second place in the CDL standings behind the Chicago Huntsmen.

