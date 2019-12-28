AllHipHop
Login

Offset Hangs Out With LL Cool J On Set Of "NCIS: Los Angeles"

Shirley Ju
by

Offset was hanging out with rap legend LL Cool J as the Migos member gets ready to make his debut on "NCIS: Los Angeles."

(AllHipHop News) Offset is more than just a rapper, more than just a fashion designer, more than just an entrepreneur… he’s now an actor.

The news was recently revealed that the Migos member will be guest-starring in the television series "NCIS: Los Angeles" on the show’s 11th season.

The “Clout” rapper was recently on set hanging out with various cast members and preparing to play the role of an undisclosed character.

The crime-fighting action-drama show is no stranger to celebrity appearances.

The show’s official Twitter account, which boasts 529K followers, recently tweeted pictures from the set with Offset alongside LL Cool J, who plays Sam Hanna in the show.

The tweet reads: “"Let’s go. Let’s ride.” @OffsetYRN joins @LLCoolJ on set for an upcoming guest star role on #NCISLA. Stay tuned…”

Offset is seen rocking a skeleton t-shirt and baseball cap, with LL also casually dressed for the photo opp.

We’re not sure if Offset was just hanging out to be familiar with the set, or if they actually filmed.

"NCIS: Los Angeles" Season 11 returns on January 5th, 2020. The title of Offset’s episode is Groundwork.

Comments
Young Buck Spent Christmas In Prison & He'll Be There Until May
Mike Winslow
Mike Winslow
3
Last Reply· by
Noname
NonameAw man Fif gon have a field day with the trolling
Lil Uzi Vert Says He Hasn't Had Sex In Two Years
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
2
Last Reply· by
JDD
JDDGood for him
Travis Scott Releases Cactus Jack Compilation Album 'JackBoys'
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
Comment
EXCLUSIVE: Second Woman Accuses Damon Dash Of Sexual Assault
Nolan Strong
Nolan Strong
4
Last Reply· by
Pjohnson4all
Pjohnson4allStill dont understand what people actually get by tarnishing other peoples image. This story doesnt seem true to me. I…
Drake Held On To Baby News Over Ruined DNA Test
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
3
Last Reply· by
JDD
JDDWhatever he was thinking, it was a terrible idea.
Vic Mensa: Rap Music Is Much To Blame For Juice WRLD's Death
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
4
Last Reply· by
Odimexy
Odimexyhttps://dev.to/lil_wayne_sleepless_mp3
Kodak Black Compares Himself To Harriet Tubman
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
2
Last Reply· by
antspeaks
antspeaksNIGGA PLEASE!!!!!!!!!!!!!! The only running you doin is from the booty man and the toss salad man. Harriet Tubman?…
Watch Rich The Kid Propose To Tori Brixx
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
1
Last Reply· by
realest357
realest357he did something wrong lol
XXXTentacion's Mother Countersues "Look At Me!" Producer Jimmy Duval
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
Comment
Police Seize Cocaine And Guns On Lil Wayne's Private Jet
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
20
Last Reply· by
ZUBU
ZUBUOnce Again For Those Who Think I'm Playing The Race Card: @Cuzdey, @Quitcryin "Nationally the American Civil Liberties…