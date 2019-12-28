Offset Hangs Out With LL Cool J On Set Of "NCIS: Los Angeles"

(AllHipHop News) Offset is more than just a rapper, more than just a fashion designer, more than just an entrepreneur… he’s now an actor.

The news was recently revealed that the Migos member will be guest-starring in the television series "NCIS: Los Angeles" on the show’s 11th season.

The “Clout” rapper was recently on set hanging out with various cast members and preparing to play the role of an undisclosed character.

The crime-fighting action-drama show is no stranger to celebrity appearances.

The show’s official Twitter account, which boasts 529K followers, recently tweeted pictures from the set with Offset alongside LL Cool J, who plays Sam Hanna in the show.

The tweet reads: “"Let’s go. Let’s ride.” @OffsetYRN joins @LLCoolJ on set for an upcoming guest star role on #NCISLA. Stay tuned…”

Offset is seen rocking a skeleton t-shirt and baseball cap, with LL also casually dressed for the photo opp.

We’re not sure if Offset was just hanging out to be familiar with the set, or if they actually filmed.

"NCIS: Los Angeles" Season 11 returns on January 5th, 2020. The title of Offset’s episode is Groundwork.