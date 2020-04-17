Offset Heading To Court Over Child Support Payments

As Offset makes money moves and gets checks from every which-a-way, his child's mother is working to force his hand to share his wife.

(AllHipHop News) Future is not the only Atlanta rapper in court for baby mama drama.

Offset, one-third of Quality Control’s Migo and the husband of mega rap star and political darling Cardi B, will be putting on a sensible suit to stand before a judge next month regarding child support for one of his many kids.

His child’s mother, Shya L’Amour whose real name is Nicole Algarin, is taking him to the towers of justice to get money for her child.

In October 2019, L’Amour wants Offset to increase how much he pays her a month for their Kalea, 4-year-old daughter. L’Amour believes that Offset makes way more than he did when the agreement was made— and he should step in and step up.

Her lawyer, Fani T. Willis says that the L’Amour has a challenge paying her bills— especially now with the COVID-19 pandemic.

“She’s like all of us, she’s struggling. She’s an hourly wage worker, she’s got two beautiful little girls…she’s not doing well in terms of resources people need.”

There is no dispute about the child’s paternity. Offset has four children, including his child with Kulture with Cardi B.

Cardi B and Offset started dating in 2017. At that time, Kalea was just about one.