Offset, Janelle Monáe, Taraji P. Henson & More Named #AllInForVoting Ambassadors

The 'All In: The Fight for Democracy' doc featuring Stacey Abrams examines the issue of voter suppression in the United States.

(AllHipHop News) Amazon Studios is presenting a special digital initiative this election season. #AllInForVoting is aimed at educating and engaging American citizens by focusing on regionally-targeted activity.

The upcoming Amazon Original movie All In: The Fight for Democracy inspired the 50-state campaign. Actors, artists, musicians, athletes, and newsmakers were assembled to help mobilize voter participation in the upcoming national and regional elections.

Some of the #AllInForVoting State Ambassadors include Migos member Offset, Dirty Computer songstress Janelle Monáe, Empire star Taraji P. Henson, Marvel Cinematic Universe star Don Cheadle, Oscar-winner Viola Davis, Being Mary Jane actress Gabrielle Union, Pose actor Billy Porter, Family Guy creator Seth MacFarlane, NBA player Rajon Rondo, and The Talk co-host Sheryl Underwood.

"Yall watched me cast my first vote. I believe more of our voices need to be heard in Georgia. Let’s go!! #AllInForVoting. Make sure you are registered at allinforvoting.com," wrote Offset on his Instagram page.

Amazon Studios describes the #AllInForVoting ambassador program:

Each participant will serve as an #AllInForVoting State Ambassador, focusing on an assigned state, and will amplify key messages and information such as registration deadlines, how and when to vote, vote early and vote by mail updates, and concerns of voter suppression tactics in the state. Seeking to highlight the importance of accurate, local information and overcome factual misrepresentations, the digital activations will range from online conversations and short-form content to social media posts, sharing vital knowledge about how audiences in each state can vote. In the wake of an unprecedented public health crisis, the initiative’s goal is to provide resources to ensure that all Americans are equipped with the information they need about how to make their voices heard at the ballot box this November without compromising their safety.

Current #AllInForVoting State Ambassadors:

Elizabeth Banks (Massachusetts)

Connie Britton (Tennessee)

Don Cheadle (Missouri)

Katie Couric (Virginia)

Viola Davis (Rhode Island)

Patrick Dempsey (Maine)

Melissa Etheridge (Kansas)

Kaitlyn Farrington (Idaho)

Jesse Tyler Ferguson (Montana)

Taraji P. Henson (Washington, D.C.)

Ashley Judd (Kentucky)

Zach LaVine (Washington)

Seth MacFarlane (Connecticut)

Janelle Monáe (South Carolina)

Offset (Georgia)

Patton Oswalt (Iowa)

Aubrey Plaza (Delaware)

Billy Porter (Pennsylvania)

Travis Rice (Wyoming)

Lisa Rinna (Oregon)

AnnaSophia Robb (Illinois)

Rajon Rondo (Florida)

Sheryl Underwood (Arkansas)

Gabrielle Union (Nebraska)

Lindsey Vonn (Minnesota)

Bradley Whitford (Wisconsin)

Bowen Yang (Colorado)

All In: The Fight for Democracy is scheduled to arrive in theatres on September 9 and Prime Video on September 18. Liz Garbus and Lisa Cortés directed the documentary which features former Minority Leader of the Georgia House of Representatives, 2018 Georgia gubernatorial candidate, and Fair Fight Action founder Stacey Abrams. The film provides historical context to voter suppression actions in the United States.