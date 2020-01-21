AllHipHop
Offset & Quavo Hint That Migos' 'Culture III' Album Is On The Way

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
by
-edited

Will the Atlanta-based group score their third Billboard 200 No. 1?

(AllHipHop News) Last May, the Migos asked their fans to help them chose between Culture III, Y.R.N. 3, or No Label 3 as the name of their next project. Two months later, the trio told their followers to be on the lookout for a new album at the top of 2020.

It appears Offset, Quavo, and Takeoff are close to dropping the third installment of the platinum-certified, chart-topping Culture series. Both Set and Quavo hinted at the new LP on their respective Instagram pages.

"CULTURE 3 2020 LAST CHAPTER," wrote Offset on IG. Quavo then posted a photo of himself in the studio. The picture's caption read, "G E T T I N G C L O S E I I I."

The first Culture came out in 2017. It hosted the #1 Hot 100 record "Bad and Boujee" featuring Lil Uzi Vert. Culture II arrived a year later. The Quality Control act's third studio LP was supported by the singles "MotorSport," "Stir Fry," "Walk It Talk It," and "Narcos."

Migos were just the fifth Hip Hop group to score at least two #1 albums on the Billboard 200 chart. The only other rap factions to achieve that milestone are the Beastie Boys, A Tribe Called Quest, Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, and D12.

