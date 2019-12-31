AllHipHop
Offset Reacts To Migos Making Barack Obama's "Favorite Music Of 2019" List

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
by

Mustard, J. Cole, Lil Nas X, DaBaby, Young Thug, Wale, and GoldLink were also recognized by the first African-American POTUS.

(AllHipHop News) Former President Barack Obama reminded his 111 million Twitter followers that he still pays attention to what is happening in pop culture. Obama presented his "Favorite Music Of 2019" on Monday.

"From hip-hop to country to The Boss, here are my songs of the year. If you’re looking for something to keep you company on a long drive or help you turn up a workout, I hope there’s a track or two in here that does the trick," tweeted Obama.

"Pure Water" by Mustard and Migos was one of the rap songs to make it onto the list. Migos member Offset reacted to the inclusion on Instagram. He posted on his IG Story, "Bring back OBAMA!!! Tellin Ya!!!"

Other 2019 Hip Hop records to get a co-sign from the 44th POTUS included J. Cole's "Middle Child," Lil Nas X's "Old Town Road (Remix)" featuring Billy Ray Cyrus, DaBaby's "Suge," and Young Thug's "The London" featuring J. Cole and Travis Scott. A "Barack Obama’s Songs of the Year" playlist is available for streaming on Spotify.

IMG_5940
