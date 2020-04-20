Offset Reveals His Great Uncle Passed Away From Coronavirus

The 'Father of 4' album creator is asking for prayers for his family.

(AllHipHop News) More than 40,000 people in the United States have died from complications of COVID-19. The ongoing coronavirus pandemic has now hit close to home for Atlanta-raised Hip Hop star Kiari "Offset" Cephus.

Offset revealed to his 16.4 million Instagram followers and 2.7 million Twitter followers that one of his relatives passed away from coronavirus. The Migos member tweeted, "Rip uncle Jerry!!!!! Keep your mask on b/c you do not want to [lose] your family or friends thinking it’s a joke!!!

Besides offering a warning about using protection against COVID-19 on Twitter, Offset also posted about his loss on Instagram. He wrote on IG Story, "Smfh this corona sh*t done killed my great uncle 😢. Rip uncle Jerry damn man... Pray for my family.

Offset's wife, Belcalis "Cardi B" Almánzar, was one of the first A-List celebrities to bring attention to the dangers of COVID-19. Her March 10 Instagram video about coronavirus "getting real" went viral before governors across the country began issuing stay-at-home/shelter-in-place restrictions.

However, Cardi did face some backlash for joking about celebrities getting paid to say that they have coronavirus. The Bronx rhymer responded to her critics by suggesting she was just pointing out that when famous entertainers announced they have tested positive for COVID-19, at the time, it promoted mixed messages coming from government officials and medical experts.

“If [President Donald Trump] is getting on a podium saying, ‘Hey, listen, if you do not have any symptoms of the coronavirus... do not get tested because we don’t have enough tests to test everybody. But a celebrity is saying, ‘Hey, listen, I don’t have no symptoms. I'm feeling good. I feel healthy. But I went and got tested and I’m positive for the coronavirus.' That causes confusion," explained Cardi B.