AllHipHop
Login

Offset's Success In Paris Makes Cardi B Horny

AllHipHop Staff
by

The Migos rapper just dropped his new clothing line, and it turned Cardi B on.

(AllHipHop News) Cardi B has congratulated her husband Offset on his new clothing collection with a jaw-dropping dedication.

The "Bodak Yellow" hitmaker took to Instagram on to celebrate the Migos star's new collaboration with designer Chaza Jordan and his brand Laundered Works Corp.

"Congrats babe on your bomb a** fashion clothing collab with @chazajordan," she posted opposite a photo of the pair during Offset's show at Paris Fashion Week in France. "I am so proud of you. The d**k feels better when is coming from a hard-working man."

The 27-year-old was even raunchier when she marked the occasion on Twitter.

She posted, "Sooooo proud of my man!! Celebration in my throat today (sic)!!!"

The "Hustlers" star wowed at the event, where the line debuted, sporting a face mask and a see-through dress, exposing her bra and panties under a fur coat.

She also posted shots of herself getting ready for the launch online and one shot of herself and her man posing in a church, where Offset donned a black denim jacket with matching jeans and a blacktop.

Comments
Killer Mike Plans To Reopen Historic Bankhead Seafood Restaurant With T.I.
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
1
Last Reply· by
JDD
JDDBeautiful
Diddy Celebrates The Notorious B.I.G. Being Selected For Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
1
Last Reply· by
dessy6767
dessy6767https://mymenuprice.com/my-zaxbys-survey-myzaxbysvisit/ Through this My Zaxby’s Visit, the company wants your genuine…
Meek Mill Releases The Trailer For 'Charm City Kings' Bike Life Movie
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
Comment
Eminem's 'Music To Be Murdered By' Album Makes References To Mass Tragedies
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
7
Last Reply· by
CasorGreener
CasorGreenerThis is a white guy
Mac Miller's Posthumous Album 'Circles' Released
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
1
Last Reply· by
Jennylovve
JennylovveNever be forgotten.. https://www.dredds.info/2020/01/eminem-addresses-mgk-beef-on-unaccommodating-off-new-album.html
Kanye West Criticized For Bringing Sunday Service To Anti-LGBTQ Event
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
1
Last Reply· by
Jennylovve
JennylovveCritics will always have something to say.. …
B2K Star Raz B Busted For Drunk Driving
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
1
Last Reply· by
Jennylovve
JennylovveOops.. B2K always in the news for odd reasons.. …
Mariah Carey Reacts To Being Voted Into The Songwriters Hall Of Fame
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
1
Last Reply· by
Jennylovve
JennylovveWell deserved.. congratulations to her.. …
EXCLUSIVE: Trey Songz Jane Doe Loses Attempt To Remain Anonymous
Nolan Strong
Nolan Strong
Comment
Denzel Curry Reschedules "Red Bull Zeltron World Wide" Battle With J.I.D
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
Comment