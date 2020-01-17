Offset's Success In Paris Makes Cardi B Horny

(AllHipHop News) Cardi B has congratulated her husband Offset on his new clothing collection with a jaw-dropping dedication.

The "Bodak Yellow" hitmaker took to Instagram on to celebrate the Migos star's new collaboration with designer Chaza Jordan and his brand Laundered Works Corp.

"Congrats babe on your bomb a** fashion clothing collab with @chazajordan," she posted opposite a photo of the pair during Offset's show at Paris Fashion Week in France. "I am so proud of you. The d**k feels better when is coming from a hard-working man."

The 27-year-old was even raunchier when she marked the occasion on Twitter.

She posted, "Sooooo proud of my man!! Celebration in my throat today (sic)!!!"

The "Hustlers" star wowed at the event, where the line debuted, sporting a face mask and a see-through dress, exposing her bra and panties under a fur coat.

She also posted shots of herself getting ready for the launch online and one shot of herself and her man posing in a church, where Offset donned a black denim jacket with matching jeans and a blacktop.