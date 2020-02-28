Offset Set To Make His Acting Debut On 'NCIS: Los Angeles'

The "Danger" rapper is said to be doing his own stunts on the show.

(AllHipHop News) Kiari "Offset" Cephus is joining his wife, Belcalis "Cardi B" Almánzar, as a rapper/actor. Cardi appeared in an episode of Being Mary Jane in 2017, and Offset will be making his acting debut this weekend.

The Migos member is playing an undercover CIA officer on Sunday night’s episode of NCIS: Los Angeles. According to reports, the long-running action-drama series will also premiere Set's new song “Danger."

“I didn’t want to come into acting and be put in this category of: ‘Oh, you can be the bad guy all the time,'” said Offset in a promotional video. “I wanted to be able to show that I could do anything that someone sets in front of me.”

The NCIS: Los Angeles cast features fellow rap star LL Cool J as well as Chris O'Donnell and Medalion Rahimi. New episodes of the program air Sundays at 9 pm ET on CBS and CBS All Access.