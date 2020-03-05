Ol' Dirty Bastard's Widow Thanks Fans For Support With New Tracks

ODB's estate celebrates silver anniversary of his debut album with a re-issue and never heard tracks.

(AllHipHop News) Shimmy Shimmy Ya!!!!

In commemoration of its release 25 years ago, the Ol’ Dirty Bastard estate is re-releasing his classic Return to the 36 Chambers: The Dirty Version.

A quarter of a century is a lot to celebrate, but so is finally going platinum after all these years.

According to the estate, the RIAA has only recently certified ODB’s debut album platinum despite the mega-hits like “Shimmy Shimmy Ya” and “Brooklyn Zoo” being staples on the original LP.

This is also surprising, considering the overwhelming uptick in sales other rappers have received posthumously. Damn shame as Dirty was not only one of the most polarizing, yet beloved characters Hip-Hop has ever known and ... homie loved the children.

“My children and I are beyond excited to be celebrating the 25th anniversary of my late husband’s album, Return to the 36 Chambers: The Dirty Version,” Icelene Jones, the rapper’s widow and administrator of the Estate of Ol’ Dirty Bastard released in a statement. “We are even more excited and appreciative of the fans, who have never wavered in their support for ODB, and have honored his talent with a platinum album this year.”

The reissue will drop on March 27th on Rhino distribution.

It will include 43 tracks: the original LP (featuring Wu-Tang cohorts like Ghostface Killah, Method Man, Raekwon, GZA and more), instrumentals, acapella versions, remixes, and B-sides.

They also will drop previously unreleased stripped-down versions of his two aforementioned biggest hits.

In addition to the digital forms of the music, fans can cop a special vinyl box set on Record Store Day on April 18th.

Return to the 36 Chambers: The Dirty Version vinyl box set will include all 17 songs from the original album on nine seven-inch singles pressed on blue, yellow, and white vinyl.