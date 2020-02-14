Omarion Partners With Zeus To Release 'The Millennium Tour Live' Featuring B2K

(AllHipHop News) Omarion is preparing to hit the road as the co-headliner of "The Millennium Tour 2020" with Bow Wow. Fans of B2K's Omarion, Boog, Fizz, and Raz-B will have the chance to watch the original "Millennium Tour" from 2019 on Zeus.

The subscription-based video streaming service partnered with Omarion to produce original and existing content from the singer. The Millennium Tour Live is the first project from the partnership to air on the Zeus network.

"We are excited to work with Omarion to bring original content, music, and entertainment to Zeus,” said the company's President and CEO Lemuel Plummer. "Zeus is a pop-culture platform that continues to push the envelope to bring the best in entertainment to our audience. By working with creators like Omarion, we are able to give our viewers relevant programming that keeps them coming back for more.”

Zeus is also home to original series such as The Real Blac Chyna, Joseline's Cabaret, Dr. Blackson, Rap Battles, Caught, and Bad Escorts. The two-year-old streamer highlights content creators such as Blac Chyna, Joseline Hernandez, Destorm Power, King Bach, Michael Blackson, TiTi, Torrei Hart, B. Simone, and Funny Mike.

B2K reunited for "The Millennium Tour" which grossed over $28 million. Mario, Pretty Ricky, Bobby V, Chingy, and The Ying Yang Twins opened for the 2000s-era R & B boy band for that trek. The 2020 version features Ashanti, Soulja Boy, Pretty Ricky, Ying Yang Twins, Lloyd, and Sammie.