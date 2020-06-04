OMB Bloodbath Remembers George Floyd AKA Big Floyd As Her Mentor

OMB Bloodbath revealed she worked closely with George Floyd in the Texas rap scene.

(AllHipHop News) The world has come to know George Floyd as the victim of police-involved violence, that according to his team caused his death. However, those in Hip-Hop, specifically in the Houston, TX rap scene, knew him as the Big Floyd.

In the 90s, he and artists like Trae the Truth and Lil KeKe collaborated putting out music with the legendary founder of the “chopped and screwed movement,” DJ Screw.

But some knew him even more intimately. One young artist considered him her mentor and godfather. Houston rapper OMB Bloodbath took to Billboard pen a thoughtful essay about his life and legacy — and how it is more than just a man murdered by his former co-worker and authority-crazed police officer, Derek Chauvin.

She said:

“He was everyone’s uncle and godfather … If you came up in that area, you knew who he was. He was just a very warm-hearted, nurturing dude. Anybody who was young and coming up, doing something with their lives, he made it a purpose to give them encouragement.”

“They used to go out and gather up all the chairs and have church in the middle of the projects. There was a time when Floyd went out there with a kiddie pool and was helping baptize people.”

“You look at a dude that big and think he has to be some type of extra-hard gangsta, but he was the exact opposite. That’s why you hear a lot of people call him the gentle giant.”

The rapper publicly shared an Instagram message she got from him just three weeks before his demise.