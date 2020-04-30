AllHipHop
OnlyFans Responds To Beyoncé Mentioning The Platform On Megan Thee Stallion's "Savage (Remix)"

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Jay-Z helped write the star-studded collab.

(AllHipHop News) Beyoncé nearly broke the internet yesterday when the global megastar showed up on the official remix to Megan Thee Stallion's "Savage." The collaboration is currently #1 on the US iTunes chart, the US Apple Music chart, and the YouTube trending page. 

Many listeners were focused on Queen Bey's standout rap verses on the record. At one point, the Houston native says, "Hips TikTok when I dance. On that Demon Time, she might start an OnlyFans."

Since its launch in 2016, OnlyFans has become a popular site for sex workers, porn stars, and social media models. However, some celebrities also use the platform to offer followers exclusive content, like photos and videos, for a monthly subscription.

OnlyFans responded to the shoutout on "Savage (Remix)." The UK-based service told Rolling Stone, "Beyoncé, and any artist, are welcome to join OnlyFans at any time to foster a deeper connection with their fans.”

The @OnlyFans Twitter page also reacted to Bey's bar. The account tweeted a gif from The Office with a caption that read, "Did @Beyonce just mention #OnlyFans in her latest song #savageremix 😎We cool!"

Megan The Stallion, Beyoncé, Jay-Z, The-Dream, Pardison Fontaine, Starrah, and others are credited as songwriters for "Savage (Remix)." According to The-Dream, Bey's husband, Jay-Z, wrote the TikTok/OnlyFans line on the new version of the Top 20 hit.

