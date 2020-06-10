AllHipHop
Oprah Talks George Floyd, Breonna Taylor & Ahmaud Arbery With Black Leaders

Kershaw St. Jawnson

Oprah Winfrey hosted a variety of Black leaders to try and create a path forward after weeks deadly riots and police brutality.

(AllHipHop News) Some people are asking what is Oprah going to say about the recent civic unrest transpiring across the universe, and finally she will open up with her friends and let her the world hear how she really feels.

It is hard to be Black in America.

And finally, the world is starting to have the difficult conversation that people of the African diaspora (especially the Hip-Hop community) have been having for years.

The social equality and civic equity that Dr. King spoke about still not a reality.

The tragic murders of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery, and countless others have brought that to the forefront of those in America’s consciousness.

Outside of the murders, consider Amy Cooper aka the Central Park Karen’s insidious false claims to police about a Black man, racism is blatant and deserving of a real conversation with nationally and internationally recognized voices.

For the first time in a long time, Black American issues are front and center on a global stage during the middle of a pandemic.

As Black America decides what's next, media maven, Oprah Winfrey has responded to this by helping to define the agenda.

Tonight, Oprah Winfrey and Discovery Networks will present day one of a two-night special “OWN Spotlight: Where Do We Go From Here?”

The special will feature Winfrey speaking with Black thought leaders, activists, and artists on the country's direction. Some of the guests will include politician and Spelman Alumna Stacey Abrams, Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, director Ava DuVernay, actor David Oyelowo, Color of Change founder Rashad Robinson, and NAACP national board member Rev. Dr. William J. Barber II.

Tune in tonight and tomorrow at 9 PM (EST) on OWN.

