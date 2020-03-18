AllHipHop
Oprah Winfrey Denies Being Arrested For Sex Trafficking

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

The billionaire businesswoman became Twitter's top trend in the US overnight.

(AllHipHop News) Oprah Winfrey has been heavily criticized lately. Specifically, the media mogul was slammed by people like Ari Lennox and Mo’Nique for her connection to documentaries about alleged sexual abusers Michael Jackson and Russell Simmons.

Winfrey probably did not expect she would actually be accused of being a sex trafficker. That's exactly what happened as right-wing conspiracy theorists spread rumors that the 66-year-old actress/executive was named by convicted rapist Harvey Weinstein as a co-conspirator.

"Just got a phone call that my name is trending. And being trolled for some awful FAKE thing. It’s NOT TRUE. Haven’t been raided, or arrested. Just sanitizing and self distancing with the rest of the world. Stay safe everybody," tweeted Oprah.

Some social media users believed Winfrey's Florida home was recently raided by law enforcement. The debunked conspiracy theory also asserted that Celine Dion, Madonna, Tom Hanks, Charles Barkley, Kevin Spacey, and other celebrities were involved in a sex trafficking ring.

