AllHipHop
Login

Oprah Winfrey Steps Away From Russell Doc

AllHipHop Staff
by
-edited

Billionaire Oprah Winfrey has opted not to continue with doc against Russell Simmons.

(AllHipHop Rumors) Oprah Winfrey has decided to leave a documentary that is allegedly going to metaphorically put Russell Simmons on trial.

“I have decided that I will no longer be executive producer on The Untitled Kirby Dick and Amy Ziering documentary and it will not air on Apple TV+,” the billionaire mogul told The Hollywood Reporter.

She expounded on why she decided not to continue, focusing on the need for a more comprehensive look at sexual abuse, harassment and rape.

”First and foremost, I want it to be known that I unequivocally believe and support the women. Their stories deserve to be told and heard. In my opinion, there is more work to be done on the film to illuminate the full scope of what the victims endured, and it has become clear that the filmmakers and I are not aligned in that creative vision Kirby Dick and Amy Ziering are talented filmmakers. I have great respect for their mission but given the filmmakers’ desire to premiere the film at the Sundance Film Festival before I believe it is complete, I feel it’s best to step aside," Winfrey continued. "I will be working with Time’s Up to support the victims and those impacted by abuse and sexual harassment.”

Time's Up Foundation president and CEO Tina Tchen responded in a terse statement. 

“Time's Up is in full support of the survivors who have spoken out about Russell Simmons. These women are brave. We believe them. We support Oprah Winfrey in maintaining that the victims’ stories deserve to be heard on their own terms. Too often, Black women are silenced, disbelieved, or even vilified when they speak out. On top of that, for years, these women have been attacked by powerful forces surrounding Russell Simmons – illustrating how difficult it is to speak out against powerful men. And how important it is for powerful men to be held accountable for their actions. As Oprah made clear in her statement, any decision by her and Apple regarding this documentary does not change the underlying facts. We assert Time's Up's unwavering support for these survivors. We are in awe of their courage and strength. We will continue to fight for them, and we will continue to fight for a future where Black women are truly heard and believed.”

Comments
EXCLUSIVE: 50 Cent Planning To Track Down Rick Ross In Georgia
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
1
Last Reply· by
Colpesnter
ColpesnterPradhan Mantri Awas Yojana Housing Scheme For All - ICIC Bank offers Credit Linked Subsidy Scheme (CLSS) on home loans…
EXCLUSIVE: R. Kelly's Lawyer Says Singer Can Only Write Phonetically And Is Not A Threat To Witnesses
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
1
Last Reply· by
DJ35
DJ35Too bad Greenberg, all jails are required to monitor phone calls and mail.
Mystikal Pays Tribute To Late Rapper 5th Ward Weebie
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
Comment
EXCLUSIVE: Judge Shoots Down Tekashi 69 Kidnapper's Bid For New Trial
GrouchyGreg
EditorGrouchyGreg
2
Last Reply· by
rosie123
rosie123It didn't require some investment like we see happening now. There was no requirement for Chinese or Russian…
Tupac Shakur Death Car Expected To Fetch Millions
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
2
Last Reply· by
Greg1996
Greg1996He wasn't killed in the BMW he was shot in it
50 Cent Trashes Nick Cannon And Ends Feud On Eminem's Behalf
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
3
Last Reply· by
Bmc73
Bmc73Em's the G.O.A.T PERIOD ! Nickelodeon Nick lmao to funny that fool ain't shit ain't never been shit...fuck to be honest…
Jay-Z And Beyonce Shower Ace Of Spades On Reese Witherspoon
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
Comment
Donald Glover's Hit Series "Atlanta" Isn't Returning Until Next Year
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
Comment
Jussie Smollett Officially Booted From "Empire" For Good
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
4
Last Reply· by
Bmc73
Bmc73He's the kinda person that holds society back there's some real sad people walking this Earth!
Rapper Charged For Shooting Out Street Lights In Viral Video
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
3
Last Reply· by
Noname
NonameIf he bangs then he needs to get DP'd for this dumb shit.