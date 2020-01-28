AllHipHop
Over 1 Million People Sign A Petition To Make Kobe Bryant The New NBA Logo

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
by

Rest In Peace #24.

(AllHipHop News) On Sunday, 41-year-old Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna "Gigi" Bryant, and seven other people passed away in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California. Fans of Kobe are finding different ways to memorialize the late icon. 

One admirer of the former Los Angeles Lakers superstar started a petition to call on the National Basketball Association to change its official logo to honor Bryant. A description of the appeal reads, "With the untimely and unexpected passing of the great Kobe Bryant please sign this petition in an attempt to immortalize him forever as the new NBA Logo."

As of press time, more than 1.5 million individuals have signed the Change.org petition. The current goal is to get 3 million signatures, so the petition is halfway to reaching its objective.

Presently, the NBA's logo includes a silhouette of fellow Lakers legend and the team's former general manager Jerry West. In 2017, West expressed approval of the league modifying the image on the logo. He is quoted saying, "If they would want to change it, I wish they would. In many ways, I wish they would."

Following Kobe's death on January 26, West spoke to ESPN about acquiring a 17-year-old Kobe Bryant in 1996 from a trade with the Charlotte Hornets. That move, along with the free-agent signing of Shaquille O'Neal, led to an LA Laker three-peat championship run from 2000 to 2002. 

