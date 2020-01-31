AllHipHop
OVO Sound Leaks Drake & Future's "Desires"

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
by

Listen to the record from the frequent musical partners.

(AllHipHop News) As "Life Is Good" by Future and Drake continues to sit at #2 on the Hot 100 chart, another track from the duo made its way to the internet. 

OVO Sound's official Soundcloud page posted a Future and Drake track titled "Desires." After the release, the rap stars' names became two of the Top 10 trending topics on Twitter.

"Desires" and "Life Is Good" have led to more speculation from OVO and Freebandz fans that a sequel to 2015's What A Time to Be Alive is on the way.

The original commercial mixtape debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200 with 375,000 units. What A Time to Be Alive hosted songs such as "Digital Dash" and "Jumpman."

