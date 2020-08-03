AllHipHop
Own A Piece Of History: Fyre Festival Merch Goes Up For Auction

Maria Myraine

The disaster popularly known as Fyre Festival will go up for auction this weekend.

(AllHipHop News) We all remember the debacle that was Fyre Festival, which was supposed to take place in the Bahamas in the summer of 2017.

Festival-goers paid $1200-$100,000 thinking they’d see their favorite music acts, such as Blink 182 and Migos, hit the festival stage.

They were bamboozled into paying for luxurious accommodations and gourmet food. Instead, they arrived and were put in white tents and fed packaged food.

Fyre Festival tents
lawsuit

Fyre Festival founder Billy McFarland was convicted of bilking $26 million from investors and music fans in a fraudulent ticket-selling scheme.

Three years later, U.S. Marshals have decided to auction off the merchandise that was left on the Festival grounds - a total of 126 items.

All proceeds would be split amongst the victims of the mastermind behind the whole scam, Billy McFarland.

While the proceeds could never amount to the total damage McFarland caused, it’s better than nothing.

“This Fyre Festival-branded clothing and other items that were seized from Billy McFarland were originally intended to be sold at Fyre Festival itself but were kept by McFarland, with the intent to sell the items and use the funds to commit further criminal acts while he was on pre-trial release,” stated U.S. Marshal, Ralph Sozio, in an official release.

From sweatpants, baseball caps, wristbands, and t-shirts are among the items up for auction.

The auction is run by Gaston & Sheehan from Texas, ends on August 13th. 

