P. Frank Williams’ Next Project Is A Deep Dive Into Busta Rhymes’ Career

An untitled Busta Rhymes documentary by P. Frank Williams promises an unmatched exploration of the Hip-Hop legend’s influential career.

Award-winning documentarian P. Frank Williams has recently embarked on a new venture—directing an untitled documentary focusing on the life and career of Hip-Hop titan Busta Rhymes.

Known for his work that delves deep into Hip-Hop culture and the lives of people of color, Williams brings a rich background and unique insight to this project, promising to offer audiences an unprecedented look at one of the genre’s most dynamic figures.

“Well, it is still going through the process, but it has been green lit. And Busta is obviously Busta Rhymes. He’s an iconic legend. He’s one of the most important figures in the history of Hip-Hop and pop culture, period,” Williams stated.

With an illustrious career that spans several decades, Busta Rhymes has etched his name into the annals of Hip-Hop history.

Rising to prominence as part of the group Leaders of the New School and later soaring as a solo artist, Rhymes is celebrated for his distinctive rapid-fire flow, energetic performances, and a catalog that boasts hits like “Woo-Hah!! Got You All in Check” and “Put Your Hands Where My Eyes Could See.”

Busta Rhymes’ influence extends beyond music into pop culture and acting, making him a multifaceted icon in the entertainment industry.

The highly anticipated documentary adds to Williams’ impressive portfolio, which includes directing and executive producing the Hulu documentary “Freaknik: The Wildest Party Never Told,” exploring the legendary Atlanta spring break party.

Williams’ decision to focus on Busta Rhymes for his latest documentary project comes at an opportune time, as Rhymes continues to captivate audiences with his artistry.

Williams expressed his enthusiasm for the project and his deep respect for Rhymes as both an artist and a cultural figure.

“Technically he is what the culture is about. If you look in the dictionary about great Hip-Hop artists, it got to be a picture of Busta Rhyme. So I’m excited to work with my brother, who I’ve known him for 20 plus years and excited to bring it to everybody,” he added, highlighting the personal connection and mutual respect shared between the two veterans of the industry.

The untitled Busta Rhymes documentary is currently in progress and is expected to hit the small screen before the end of 2024.