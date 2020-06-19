AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

Pablo Escobar's Family Beefing With 2 Chainz; Demand $10 Million

AllHipHop Staff

Deceased drug lord Pablo Escobar is haunting 2 Chainz from the grave, all over his restaurant in Atlanta.

(AllHipHop News) The family of notorious crime lord Pablo Escobar is suing rapper 2 Chainz over the name of his Atlanta, Georgia restaurant chain.

Escobar Inc. bosses are demanding upwards of $10 million claiming the hitmaker's two Escobar Restaurant and Tapas diners violate federal law by using the Escobar name and likeness without permission.

According to documents, 2 Chainz is using the family name for his restaurants and associated websites and social media, while also selling merchandise linked to Pablo Escobar.

The company chiefs insist they own the trademark to Escobar's likeness.

They are also demanding an injunction blocking the use of the name and likeness at the restaurants.

2 Chainz has yet to comment.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Utah A.G. Calls On Hip-Hop & Country Fans To Unite The Country

Utah Attorney General Sean Reyes is calling on people who love Country music, and Hip-Hop to get together to reunite the United States.

Kershaw St. Jawnson

by

JDD

Rayshard Brooks Killer Cop Charged With Felony Murder

One of the cops accused of shooting down Rayshard Brooks during a scuffle in a Wendy's parking lot is facing a felony murder charge.

Mike Winslow

by

SofiaCaesar

A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie Explains Why Michael Jackson-Sampled Song Did Not Make 'Artist 2.0' Deluxe

Listen to the leaked "This Time" which interpolates "They Don't Really Care About Us."

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Akon Gets Approval To Build $6 Billion Dollar City

Akon's dream of running his own Cryptocity will be a reality by 2023!

Kershaw St. Jawnson

Trippie Redd Explains Birthday Song "Dreamers"

Rapper Trippie Redd is celebrating his birthday and what better way to do it with brand new music.

Kershaw St. Jawnson

Maybe Tory Lanez Ain't The Party Dude You Thought He Was

Tory Lanez has decided to put down his guns and make better choices about his surroundings.

Kershaw St. Jawnson

by

effort1

Freddie Gibbs Lands Label Deal With Warner

Freddie Gibbs just announced a brand new distribution deal with Warner Records.

Kershaw St. Jawnson

EXCLUSIVE: Wack 100's Business Targeted Over Game's $7 Million Debt

Priscilla Rainey is going after Game's manager Wack 100, who allegedly blew off a scheduled deposition over a $7 million judgment against the rapper.

Nolan Strong

by

Biggdoggxl

Netflix CEO Donates $120 Million TO HBCUs

AllHipHop Staff

Watch SiR Perform "John Redcorn" & "The Recipe" For Vevo's 'Ctrl.At.Home'

The Inglewood vocalist plays songs from his 'Chasing Summer' album.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)