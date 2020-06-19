Pablo Escobar's Family Beefing With 2 Chainz; Demand $10 Million

Deceased drug lord Pablo Escobar is haunting 2 Chainz from the grave, all over his restaurant in Atlanta.

(AllHipHop News) The family of notorious crime lord Pablo Escobar is suing rapper 2 Chainz over the name of his Atlanta, Georgia restaurant chain.

Escobar Inc. bosses are demanding upwards of $10 million claiming the hitmaker's two Escobar Restaurant and Tapas diners violate federal law by using the Escobar name and likeness without permission.

According to documents, 2 Chainz is using the family name for his restaurants and associated websites and social media, while also selling merchandise linked to Pablo Escobar.

The company chiefs insist they own the trademark to Escobar's likeness.

They are also demanding an injunction blocking the use of the name and likeness at the restaurants.

2 Chainz has yet to comment.