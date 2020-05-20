Painter Trolling 50 Cent Beaten To A Pulp

The Australian painter known for merging 50 Cent's image with a variety of celebrities was beaten up after the rapper called for his assault.

(AllHipHop News) It appears some goons in Australia took 50 cent calls to beat up a painter literally.

A painter in Australia known as Lushsux posted pictures to his Instagram account earlier today, from a hospital bed.

Apparently, Lushsux was savagely beaten as he attempted to paint another one of his famous murals of 50 Cent.

Lush became famous by merging images of 50 Cent as Taylor Swift, Mike Pence and President Donald Trump.

50 Cent got tired of being trolled and called on for somebody to beat Lushsux up over his paintings.

Most people assumed Fif was just joking around and he probably was, but lush assailants were not.

"Unfortunately, some 6 or 7 smoothebrains at one time on the street already put me in hospital already this month because of this s##t," Lushsux said. "I dont like to bring up all the bad stuff I have to deal with just to paint some ha ha funny you laugh now images on walls but I guess now is a chance."

Lushsux said he constantly has to watch his back on the street as he paints, cuz people are constantly coming up to him to cause trouble.

Despite being hospitalized over his artwork, Lushsux vowed to continue his mission of painting on the walls to get some good laughs.

"It's tiresome, but it will not ever stop me doing what 99.8% of what everyone else seems to for the most part get a hearty chuckle out of, because they aren't sociopathic pieces of s##t," Lushsux said.