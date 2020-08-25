AllHipHop
Pandemic Ruins Roddy Ricch's Performance At The MTV Video Music Awards

Kershaw St. Jawnson

Don't expect to see Roddy Ricch at the VMA Awards this year!

(AllHipHop News) Nipsey Hussle’s protégé Roddy Ricch has made a statement on his Instagram Live revealing he will no longer making his highly anticipated performance at the MTV Video Music Awards.

“My team and I did everything in our power to make this work, due to COVID compliance issues at the last minute we had to call off the performance," Roddy Ricch said.

The Grammy Award-winning artist will not join the other performers, depriving fans of a live rendition of “Ballin,” “The Box,” or “Rock Star” with DaBaby.

The producers have gone to great lengths to create a great live show during the pandemic, using all of New York City as the backdrop.

“My team and I are safe and everyone’s health is a main priority, as well as giving a quality performance," Roddy Ricch said. “I appreciate MTV for the opportunity to perform and I hope I can see y’all next year."

J Balvin will not perform either. Unfortunately, the Colombian artist revealed a few weeks back that he has contracted COVID-19 in a video, spoken in his native tongue.

Like Roddy Ricch, fans were looking forward to hearing him kill one or more of his hit songs: “Loco Contigo” with DJ Snake and Tyga, “La Cancion” with Bad Bunny or “RITMO (Bad Boys for Life)” with the Black Eyed Peas.

The MTV Video Music Awards will take place at the Brooklyn Barclays Center on Sunday, August 30th at 8 pm EST.

