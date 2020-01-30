AllHipHop
PartyNextDoor Announces 'PARTYMOBILE' Album

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
by

The OVO Sound singer-songwriter is almost ready to present his latest body of work.

(AllHipHop News) When PartyNextDoor dropped the two-pack of tunes "The News" and "Loyal" (featuring Drake) in November, fans were expecting a full-length project to arrive soon after. He first announced an album would hit the internet in the first month of 2020.

Now that there are just two days left in January, PND is informing his followers to be on the lookout for his next LP in February. The collection will officially be titled PARTYMOBILE.

"To the fans, I’m gonna need some more time to put the finishing touches on this album. February... I promise the extra time will be worth it," tweeted PartyNextDoor on January 29.

The Mississauga, Canada native released the PartyNextDoor Two album in 2014 and the PartyNextDoor 3 album in 2016 via OVO Sound/Warner Records. His discography also includes PartyNextDoor, Colours, Colours 2, and Seven Days.

Comments
