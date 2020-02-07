AllHipHop
Login

PartyNextDoor Recruits Bad Bunny For "Loyal" Remix Featuring Drake

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
by

R&B meets Reggaeton on the OVO Sound artist's single.

(AllHipHop News) Fresh off his guest appearance during the Super Bowl LIV halftime show, Bad Bunny shows up on a remix to PartyNextDoor's "Loyal." The Latin Trap star brings his Spanish flavor to the track which also features Drake.

The original "Loyal" arrived last November along with another record titled "The News." As of press time, "Loyal" has peaked at #63 on Billboard's Hot 100 chart and #29 on the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Song chart.

Bad Bunny, along with J Balvin, hit #1 on the Hot 100 as part of Cardi B's 8x-Platinum hit "I Like It." Plus, Balvin and Bunny dropped the Oasis collaborative project in 2019.

PartyNextDoor recently announced his PARTYMOBILE album will land sometime this month. He told his 1.4 million Twitter followers, "I’m gonna need some more time to put the finishing touches on this album. February... I promise the extra time will be worth it."

Jay-Z: I Feel Honored To Use My Voice... I'm Not Cowering, I’m Not Speaking Soft
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
2
Last Reply· by
Tinkabelle
TinkabelleZubu, I tend to agree with you.
Ice Cube Joins Boxing Drama "Flint Strong"
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
Comment
After Clashing With Nicki Minaj, Meek Mill Comments On Making Billions Versus Beefing
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
Comment
Styles P Responds To Billie Eilish's Critical Comments About Rap Music
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
5
Last Reply· by
Sin_bk
Sin_bkTimes are strange when niggaz cap for a popstar (who used our culture like miley cyrus did) over a hip hop veteran.
Boosie & Snoop Dogg Slam Gayle King Over Interview Questions About Kobe Bryant
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
2
Last Reply· by
Noname
NonameFucc Gayle and Oprah. They forgot who they are and where they came from. That money got them on their side now.
Jay Electronica Announces His Debut Album Is Done And Set For Release
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
2
Last Reply· by
Yourdaddy79
Yourdaddy79that dude needs to retire
Meek Mill Drops "Believe" Music Video Featuring Justin Timberlake
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
1
Last Reply· by
Localbeatz
LocalbeatzDownload here https://topcitysound.com/meek-mill-ft-justin-timberlake-believe/
Twitter Reacts To Nicki Minaj Rapping About Rosa Parks In "Yikes" Snippet
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
7
Last Reply· by
SalesAndMoreSales
SalesAndMoreSalesThrow drake in there too
Kodak Black Planning To Appeal Prison Sentence
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
1
Last Reply· by
Whodey1983
Whodey1983Good luck getting denied
Nicki Minaj Defends Fired Grammys Boss
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
1
Last Reply· by
MattBane
MattBaneI think Nicki believes being a cunt to people is just her being a strong woman, when it actual fact she’s just a mighty…