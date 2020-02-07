PartyNextDoor Recruits Bad Bunny For "Loyal" Remix Featuring Drake

(AllHipHop News) Fresh off his guest appearance during the Super Bowl LIV halftime show, Bad Bunny shows up on a remix to PartyNextDoor's "Loyal." The Latin Trap star brings his Spanish flavor to the track which also features Drake.

The original "Loyal" arrived last November along with another record titled "The News." As of press time, "Loyal" has peaked at #63 on Billboard's Hot 100 chart and #29 on the Hot R & B/Hip-Hop Song chart.

Bad Bunny, along with J Balvin, hit #1 on the Hot 100 as part of Cardi B's 8x-Platinum hit "I Like It." Plus, Balvin and Bunny dropped the Oasis collaborative project in 2019.

PartyNextDoor recently announced his PARTYMOBILE album will land sometime this month. He told his 1.4 million Twitter followers, "I’m gonna need some more time to put the finishing touches on this album. February... I promise the extra time will be worth it."