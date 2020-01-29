Pastor Troy Sparks War With Lil Nas X Over Gay Encounter At Applebee's

(AllHipHop News) Rap star Lil Nas X has found himself in an unlikely feud with hip-hop veteran Pastor Troy.

The beef started earlier this morning when Pastor Troy took to Instagram to air out his grievances with the Grammys.

The organization has been under fire over the past few weeks as rappers like Chuck D., Sean "Diddy" Combs, and Tyler, the Creator criticized the organization over its lack of transparency and diversity.

Pastor Troy, who has released 29 full-length albums during his 20-year career, decided to diss the Grammys.

The "No Play In G.A." rapper chose to call out Lil Nas X, who won two awards and headlined a star-studded rendition of his hit country rap song, "Old Town Road" during the 62nd annual show.

Lil Nas X decided to wear a bright pink suit trimmed in gold, over a see through mesh shirt, with a pink matching cowboy hat and boots to match.

Usher greets Lil Nas X at the 62 Annual Grammys. WENN

Troy, who has worked with Lil Jon, Ludacris, Rasheeda and others, was even more enraged when he had to watch two men kissing while he was eating with his young son.

"Welp, Guess I won’t be winning a GRAMMY...If this what I gotta wear. They love to push this shit on Our Kids!! The other day @applebees had some punks kissing and laughing eating mozzarella sticks. First Thing My 14 yr old Son said was, 'F**** Applebee’s' And It Brought Joy to My Heart!!" Pastor Troy said.

"He sees it...their agenda to take the masculinity from Men, Black Men Especially. Some may say, 'He Making Money!!' Rupaul do too, but I ain’t bumping his CD!!! Integrity is Priceless. Y’all Better open that 3rd Eye and let your Sons Know What Is Real...Or They Ass Gone Be Headed Down That Old Town Road Foreal!!~P.T.

Pastor Troy's bold post started trending on Twitter this afternoon and the controversy caught Lil Nas X's attention.

Lil Nas X retweeted a post about featuring Pastor Troy's comments with a simple reply: "damn i look good in that pic on god."

Lil Troy's Instagram page has been flooded with angry comments from Lil Nas X's fans, but the Atlanta rap legend continued to clown the "Old Town Road" star's fans.

"It worked. It worked perfectly. Cause now all these f##gots on my page wanna fight me. See, that's that male aggression coming back out ya. It's in ya, you just gotta let it hang out."