Patti LaBelle & Gladys Knight To Face Off In 'Verzuz' Battle

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

The R&B/Soul icons are taking the series old school.

(AllHipHop News) The last Verzuz event featured two of the most celebrated female vocalists from the 1990s and 2000s. For the next Verzuz, viewers will get to see two of the all-time greats from the 1960s and 1970s.

The record-breaking Brandy vs Monica on August 31 is being followed by Gladys Knight vs Patti Labelle on September 13. The Empress of Soul and the Godmother of Soul will run through their respective hits live from The Fillmore in Philadelphia.

Labelle is known for records such as "If Only You Knew," "New Attitude," and "On My Own." She scored the Top 20 songs "I Sold My Heart to the Junkman" and "Lady Marmalade" as a member of the female group Labelle.

Knight also started off in a group. As the lead singer of Gladys Knight & the Pips, the songstress released classics such as "I Heard It Through the Grapevine" and "Midnight Train to Georgia." Plus, Labelle and Knight worked with Dionne Warwick to create a remake of "Superwoman" by Karyn White.

"Leave ya church clothes on all Sunday and pull up to the affair of all affairs. Y’all gotta get dressed up in ya Sunday’s best for this one," wrote Swizz Beatz on Instagram.

The super-producer is a founder and curator for Verzuz along with fellow production legend Timbaland. Gladys Knight vs Patti LaBelle will stream live on the Verzuz Instagram page and Apple Music.

