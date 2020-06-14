AllHipHop
Paul Wall, J Prince and Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Host Free COVID-19 Testing Site

Maria Myraine

After a recent spike in a matter of weeks, the Houston natives encouraged fellow residents to get tested.

(AllHipHop News) Houston has seen a spike in COVID-19 hospitalizations these past few weeks - up 42% to be exact- since Memorial Day weekend.

As the number of those being admitted rises, the call for more testing was urgently made.

Leading the way, Congresswoman Sheila Jackson, Houston rapper Paul Wall, and Rap-A-Lot Records CEO J Prince have joined forces to rally residents at a “For the People” COVID-19 testing site.

“I know you’re tired of COVID, but COVID ain’t tired of us,” Paul Wall expressed, as Congresswoman Sheila Jackson urged the governor and local government to “slow the pace of opening now.”

However, Governor Abbot made it very clear that the public is still responsible for protecting themselves against the virus. And the first step in doing so is getting tested.

The testing site that Wall, J Prince, and Jackson hosted was held at a boxing gym in Fifth Ward, with nearly 200 cars showing up to get tested.

In addition to getting tested, masks also play a pivotal role, especially when going out in public; solo, or not.

“I am wearing my mask in my car, one deep. I don’t care if I’m in there by myself. I’ve got my mask and my gloves on. When I’m in the house sometimes, I got my mask on. It’s serious man,” Paul Wall shared. 

