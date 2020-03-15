AllHipHop
People Mad At Post Malone and Billie Eilish For Not Canceling Shows

AllHipHop Staff

Fans of the singer and rapper were angry to learn that certain shows were still on.

(AllHipHop News) Fans were upset with Post Malone and Billie Eilish for not canceling shows amid the Coronavirus outbreak.

Post Malone performed Thursday night at the Pepsi Center in Denver, Colorado, as part of his Runaway Tour, which began in September of last year.

Fans were concerned the show was still slated to go on, despite the rapid spread of the Coronavirus.

In a report by TMZ, one fan tweeted The Pepsi Center, “Wow. Wildly irresponsible and greedy. Thanks for the $300 loss."

While many fans complained, video footage from the arena showed the concert was still packed. The “Sunflower” star has since postponed the rest of his shows.

Billie Eilish also caught some heat for not canceling her Raleigh, North Carolina show. The singer tweeted a list of postponed shows from her Where Do We Go Tour. The postponed dates included shows scheduled for March, but fans in Raleigh were upset to see their city wasn’t listed.

One fan tweeted, “So you’re not gonna postpone the one in Raleigh, North Carolina. Everything else in NC is being canceled …even on campus college classes.”

Billboard has reported that all tours by Live Nation and AEG have been canceled because of COVID-19.

