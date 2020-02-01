AllHipHop
Login

Peter Gunz Lands Perfect Job As Host Of Reality Show "Cheaters"

Mike Winslow
by

New York rap veteran Peter Gunz is well known for his philandering ways, and now he's making them pay off.

(AllHipHop News) Rapper Peter Gunz is still infamous for his stint on "Love & Hip Hop New York."

The "Deja Vu" rapper's love triangle with Tara Wallace and Amina Butterfly drew huge ratings for the reality show.

And now, Peter Gunz is returning to the television as the first African-American host of the hit reality show "Cheaters."

Peter Gunz will head up the weekly show, as the Cheaters Detective Agency catches people in the act of committing adultery or cheating on their partners.

"Cheaters," which has been on the air for over 15 years, has been hosted by personas like Tommy Habeeb, Joey Greco, and Clark James Gable.

Peter Gunz New Host of "Cheaters"
Peter Gunz announced as the new host of "Cheaters."&nbsp;Peter Gunz

"Who better to help you catch a cheater than Peter? Don’t ask no questions just tune the f##k in," Peter Gunz said.

In 2016, Peter Gunz welcomed his ninth child with Tara Wallace.

Just six months later, Peter welcomed his 10th child, a little girl with his estranged wife, Amina Butterfly.

This past summer, Peter Gunz was forced to deny reports he was expecting his 11th child with his 19-year-old girlfriend.

Comments
VIDEO: Watch Eminem And Dr. Dre Honor 50 Cent In Hollywood Walk Of Fame Ceremony
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
4
Last Reply· by
lexpaulz
lexpaulz50 cent ,has really put in so much hardwork ...check https://soundmusics.com/
Nicki Minaj To Make Surprising Debut On "RuPaul's Drag Race"
Mike Winslow
Mike Winslow
Comment
A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie Declares Himself "King Of My City" On New Song
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
Comment
Lil Wayne Drops New Album 'Funeral'
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
2
Last Reply· by
Runninjewelz
RunninjewelzI don’t think anybody cares about your excitement level
Pastor Troy Sparks War With Lil Nas X Over Gay Encounter At Applebee's
Mike Winslow
Mike Winslow
6
Last Reply· by
KINGMufasa
KINGMufasaFUCK LIL NAS X AND THAT LIL SUGARY ASS PINK SUIT.
Offset Beats Up Guy Who Sprayed Cardi B With Champagne
Mike Winslow
Mike Winslow
1
Last Reply· by
$MKingpin
$MKingpinWhat type of Bitch Ass Dude won't kick the ass of a man that disrespects his wife?!?!!? Shout out to Offset!!!
Offset Addresses Being Detained At LA Shopping Center
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
1
Last Reply· by
Drosado
Drosado“The FaZe investor” “the rhymer” why y’all always do that allhiphop? So damn annoying
Kelis Claims Pharrell And Chad Hugo Stole Her Publishing
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
3
Last Reply· by
hiphopza
hiphopzaNext!! https://fakazamusic.org/download-mp3/drake-future-desires/
Lil Wayne's Daughter Reginae Inks Deal With Rihanna
Mike Winslow
Mike Winslow
Comment
Jadakiss Pays Tribute To Late Manager With New Album "Ignatius"
Mike Winslow
Mike Winslow
Comment