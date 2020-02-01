Peter Gunz Lands Perfect Job As Host Of Reality Show "Cheaters"

(AllHipHop News) Rapper Peter Gunz is still infamous for his stint on "Love & Hip Hop New York."

The "Deja Vu" rapper's love triangle with Tara Wallace and Amina Butterfly drew huge ratings for the reality show.

And now, Peter Gunz is returning to the television as the first African-American host of the hit reality show "Cheaters."

Peter Gunz will head up the weekly show, as the Cheaters Detective Agency catches people in the act of committing adultery or cheating on their partners.

"Cheaters," which has been on the air for over 15 years, has been hosted by personas like Tommy Habeeb, Joey Greco, and Clark James Gable.

"Who better to help you catch a cheater than Peter? Don’t ask no questions just tune the f##k in," Peter Gunz said.

In 2016, Peter Gunz welcomed his ninth child with Tara Wallace.

Just six months later, Peter welcomed his 10th child, a little girl with his estranged wife, Amina Butterfly.

This past summer, Peter Gunz was forced to deny reports he was expecting his 11th child with his 19-year-old girlfriend.