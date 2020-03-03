AllHipHop
Pharrell Looking To Make Millions By Selling Beverly Hills Mansion

AllHipHop Staff

Pharrell Williams is looking to flip Tyler Perry's old mansion and make some millions in the process.

(AllHipHop News) Neptunes frontman Pharrell Williams is looking to unload a pricey piece of real estate in Beverly Hills. 

According to reports, the "Happy" hitmaker has listed his mansion for a whopping $17 million. 

Whoever the lucky buyer is will be living in luxury, as Pharrell spared no expense when he moved into the 10-bedroom, 11-bathroom property, which sits on four-acres. 

According to TMZ.com, Pharrell's pad is 17,000 square feet and is zen ready, thanks to the waterfalls and koi ponds on the property.

The home also features a tennis court and a 200-foot long private driveway that leads to a separate parking area that can fit over 30 cars. 

Pharrell will make a few millions on the deal if he gets his asking price. The rap star bought the home from Tyler Perry for a little over $15 million in 2018. 

