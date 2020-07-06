AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

Pharrell Premiering Gospel Series On Netflix

AllHipHop Staff

Pharrell Williams has a new deal with Netflix to highlight gospel singers from Virginia.

(AllHipHop News) Superstar Pharrell Williams is bringing gospel music from his Virginia hometown to Netflix in a new TV series.

"Voices of Fire" will chronicle the "Happy" hitmaker's recent return to the Hampton Roads community, where he teamed up with his uncle, fellow musician Bishop Ezekiel Williams, and other gospel leaders to find undiscovered talent to build "one of the world's most inspiring gospel choirs."

Pharrell will co-executive produce the show, which will premiere on the streaming service later this year.

He shared the news of the Netflix collaboration on Sunday during an appearance at the virtual Essence Festival.

The musician is also said to be in talks with platform bosses to develop a feature-length musical about the Juneteenth holiday, which commemorates the end of slavery in the U.S., along with black-ish creator Kenya Barris.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Trae Tha Truth Recruits T.I., Styles P, Conway, Bun B & More For “Time For Change” Charity Song

Listen to the posse cut that the Texan calls a "Black Lives Really Matter anthem."

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Watch J. Cole Freestyle In Dreamville's 'Revenge Of The Dreamers 3' Anniversary Video

The label is celebrating the release of its Grammy-nominated album.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Upcoming Show "Cracka" Puts Blacks As Slave Owners And Whites As Slaves

What history flipped the script on slavery and the Africans kept slaves? "Cracka" explores this alternative non-reality.

AllHipHop Staff

by

Graymalkin

50 Cent Talks Giving Pop Smoke Advice On Writing About Death

Steven Victor declared "justice will definitely be served" in the murder case.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

illseed

Kanye West Challenging President Trump For White House In 2020

Kanye West is going to put his billions to work as he makes a run for the White House.

Mike Winslow

by

JDD

Ice Cube Gives Federal Plan For Black America

Ice Cube just introduced his comprehensive plan for Black America to follow as a guide to liberation.

Kershaw St. Jawnson

by

Southcidal3

Jada Pinkett Smith's Mother Posts A Message Following August Alsina Scandal

Adrienne Banfield-Norris shares her thoughts on the situation.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

DerekAgain

Celebrities Clown Kanye Over Presidential Bid

As expected, Kanye West is drawing intense criticism after he announced he would run for president in 2020.

AllHipHop Staff

DaBaby Fans Risk Their Lives To See Rapper At Fourth Of July Show

DaBaby and his fans threw caution to the wind in the middle of a resurgence of COVID-19, to party at a 4th of July show.

AllHipHop Staff

Fans Push Back On 2 Chainz Endorsing Kanye West For President

One famous billionaire seems ready to support Ye's apparent bid to be the POTUS.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)