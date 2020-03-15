Pharrell’s SITW And The Brooklyn Hip-Hop Festival Postponed

Both Virginia Beach and Brooklyn festivals have been postponed because of COVID-19.

(AllHipHop News) Several major events across the globe have been put to a halt after The World Health Organization recently announced the Coronavirus outbreak a pandemic.

Now joining the list of canceled and postponed music festivals in the United States like SXSW and Coachella, is SITW and the Brooklyn Hip-Hop Festival.

Pharrell’s Something in the Water 2020 festival has been postponed and will return next year.

The Virginia Beach festival, which was slated to take place from April 20 through April 26, will now return the following year, on April 23 through April 25, 2021.

In a statement released by the festival, they said, “purchasers will be notified by Friday, March 20th on how to obtain a refund if they are unable to attend.”

They also encouraged ticket buys, to “keep building, creating, and progressing.” SITW also plans to bring back its community displays such as a newly planted school garden, public art, and SITW Restaurant Week next year.

Similarly, the Brooklyn Hip-Hop Festival also released a statement, informing attendees that the event will no longer take place this summer.

“Like other event producers, we will not be able to host our Festival this Summer,” they stated. “We send positive energy and encouragement to all the producers, promoters, artists and small businesses who are looking at a tough season ahead. We all got this far, we can get through this.”