Pharrell Teams With SoundCloud For 'I Am OTHER, Volume 1' Emerging Artists Contest

Find out how you can be one of the acts to get placement on the project and receive funding for your own work.

(AllHipHop News) A lot of people are using this time of social distancing and self-quarantining to generate new art. According to SoundCloud, the music sharing platform has seen a 50% increase in uploads from creators around the world over the last month.

Superproducer and chart-topping performer Pharrell Williams is now looking to put a brighter spotlight on emerging talent. Pharrell's i am OTHER collective partnered with SoundCloud to produce the SoundCloud Presents: i am OTHER, Volume 1 compilation.

The project will consist of tracks by ten undiscovered acts hand-picked by Pharrell. i am OTHER, Volume 1 will be available on SoundCloud and distributed to all streaming outlets via SoundCloud’s distribution and artist services offering.

Selected creators will be fast-tracked into SoundCloud’s premium marketing services program known as Repost Select. They will also receive funding for upcoming projects through SoundCloud’s recently announced $10M creator accelerator fund.

In addition, net proceeds we receive will go to Sweet Relief's COVID-19 Fund and Help Musicians' Coronavirus Financial Hardship Fund. Both charities are working to provide direct aid to the artist community during the global COVID-19 pandemic.

To submit tracks for consideration for the SoundCloud Presents: i am OTHER, Volume 1 compilation, follow the instructions below:

We’re looking for tracks that reflect the present-day mood, promote a positive message, and push the boundaries of innovation in music, so get creative and make something meaningful to you.

Upload your tracks to SoundCloud and include the hashtag #SCxiamOTHER

Pharrell, i am OTHER and SoundCloud will review submissions and select a minimum of 10 tracks from independent, emerging artists to be featured on “SoundCloud presents: i am OTHER, Volume 1.” There’s no limit on submissions, so upload often to maximize your chances.

In addition to a spot on the album, selected artists will be fast-tracked into SoundCloud’s premium marketing services program, Repost Select, and receive funding for upcoming projects from our recently announced $10M creator accelerator fund along with additional promotion and marketing support.