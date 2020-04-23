AllHipHop
Pharrell Teams With SoundCloud For 'I Am OTHER, Volume 1' Emerging Artists Contest

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Find out how you can be one of the acts to get placement on the project and receive funding for your own work.

(AllHipHop News) A lot of people are using this time of social distancing and self-quarantining to generate new art. According to SoundCloud, the music sharing platform has seen a 50% increase in uploads from creators around the world over the last month.

Superproducer and chart-topping performer Pharrell Williams is now looking to put a brighter spotlight on emerging talent. Pharrell's i am OTHER collective partnered with SoundCloud to produce the SoundCloud Presents: i am OTHER, Volume 1 compilation.

The project will consist of tracks by ten undiscovered acts hand-picked by Pharrell. i am OTHER, Volume 1 will be available on SoundCloud and distributed to all streaming outlets via SoundCloud’s distribution and artist services offering.

Selected creators will be fast-tracked into SoundCloud’s premium marketing services program known as Repost Select. They will also receive funding for upcoming projects through SoundCloud’s recently announced $10M creator accelerator fund. 

In addition, net proceeds we receive will go to Sweet Relief's COVID-19 Fund and Help Musicians' Coronavirus Financial Hardship Fund. Both charities are working to provide direct aid to the artist community during the global COVID-19 pandemic.

To submit tracks for consideration for the SoundCloud Presents: i am OTHER, Volume 1 compilation, follow the instructions below:

  • We’re looking for tracks that reflect the present-day mood, promote a positive message, and push the boundaries of innovation in music, so get creative and make something meaningful to you.
  • Upload your tracks to SoundCloud and include the hashtag

    #SCxiamOTHER

  • Pharrell, i am OTHER and SoundCloud will review submissions and select a minimum of 10 tracks from independent, emerging artists to be featured on “SoundCloud presents: i am OTHER, Volume 1.” There’s no limit on submissions, so upload often to maximize your chances.
  • In addition to a spot on the album, selected artists will be fast-tracked into SoundCloud’s premium marketing services program, Repost Select, and receive funding for upcoming projects from our recently announced $10M creator accelerator fund along with additional promotion and marketing support.
  • Selected artists will be notified via SoundCloud by May 6, 2020.
