Pharrell Williams Bringing Diversity To Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame

AllHipHop Staff

Pharrell Williams will have a say in the business of the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame with his new position.

(AllHipHop News) Pharrell Williams has joined the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame's Board of Directors.

The "Happy" hitmaker, 47, joins the organization alongside a host of record and entertainment executives, including Universal Music Group's Michele Anthony and Jody Gerson, and Sony/ATV Music Publishing's Jon Platt.

According to Variety, announcing the Board's new members, its chairman John Sykes said: "We're both fortunate and honored to welcome these creative leaders in music and entertainment to our Board.

"Each brings to our Board deep experience and extensive knowledge of music that will help us continue to grow the Foundation as a true cultural institution."

The Foundation's board helps oversee each year's inductees to the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame, with the class of 2020 featuring Depeche Mode, the Doobie Brothers, Whitney Houston, Nine Inch Nails, The Notorious B.I.G., and T.Rex.

According to the organization's statement, the Board of Directors will, "support the Foundation's mission to engage, teach and inspire through the power of rock and roll, recognizing the indelible role Rock And Roll music plays in modern life and culture."

This year's induction ceremony will take place on May 2nd at the Public Auditorium in Cleveland, Ohio. 

