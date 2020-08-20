Pharrell Williams & Jay-Z To Release Black Ambition-Themed Song "Entrepreneur"

21 Savage, Tyler the Creator, and others also contributed to a special project for 'Time' that examines America’s history of racism and oppression.

(AllHipHop News) Pharrell Williams and Shawn "Jay-Z" Carter created a new record titled "Entrepreneur" as part of Time magazine's “The New American Revolution” cover package. The Neptunes-produced song is set to arrive on Friday, August 21.

“The intention for a song was all about how tough it is to be an entrepreneur in our country to begin with,” Pharrell explained to Time. “Especially as someone of color, there’s a lot of systemic disadvantages and purposeful blockages."

The 13-time Grammy winner continued, "How can you get a fire started, or even the hope of an ember to start a fire, when you’re starting at disadvantages with regards to health care, education, and representation?”

"Entrepreneur" includes Jay-Z spitting bars about Black Twitter, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, Gucci, and FUBU. The topics of supporting Black-owned businesses, systemic racism in America, and financial freedom are also covered in the Pharrell-curated “The Next American Revolution."

21 Savage, Tyler the Creator, Kenya Barris, Angela Davis, Yara Shahidi, Naomi Osaka, Geoffrey Canada, Barbara Lee, Jamal Bowman, and other African-Americans contributed to Time's latest issue. Pharrell Williams also penned an article under the heading "America's Past and Present Are Racist. We Deserve a Black Future."

"Many Americans assume that the recent conversations about systemic racism and inequality are a result of a “moment of reckoning.” But I know this conversation dates back to those first '20 and odd Negroes'—as Jamestown colonist John Rolfe wrote in a letter—who became investment property as soon as they touched the shores of this independently owned and operated franchise called America," wrote Williams.