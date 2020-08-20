AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

Pharrell Williams & Jay-Z To Release Black Ambition-Themed Song "Entrepreneur"

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

21 Savage, Tyler the Creator, and others also contributed to a special project for 'Time' that examines America’s history of racism and oppression.

(AllHipHop News) Pharrell Williams and Shawn "Jay-Z" Carter created a new record titled "Entrepreneur" as part of Time magazine's “The New American Revolution” cover package. The Neptunes-produced song is set to arrive on Friday, August 21.

“The intention for a song was all about how tough it is to be an entrepreneur in our country to begin with,” Pharrell explained to Time. “Especially as someone of color, there’s a lot of systemic disadvantages and purposeful blockages."

The 13-time Grammy winner continued, "How can you get a fire started, or even the hope of an ember to start a fire, when you’re starting at disadvantages with regards to health care, education, and representation?”

"Entrepreneur" includes Jay-Z spitting bars about Black Twitter, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, Gucci, and FUBU. The topics of supporting Black-owned businesses, systemic racism in America, and financial freedom are also covered in the Pharrell-curated “The Next American Revolution."

21 Savage, Tyler the Creator, Kenya Barris, Angela Davis, Yara Shahidi, Naomi Osaka, Geoffrey Canada, Barbara Lee, Jamal Bowman, and other African-Americans contributed to Time's latest issue. Pharrell Williams also penned an article under the heading "America's Past and Present Are Racist. We Deserve a Black Future."

"Many Americans assume that the recent conversations about systemic racism and inequality are a result of a “moment of reckoning.” But I know this conversation dates back to those first '20 and odd Negroes'—as Jamestown colonist John Rolfe wrote in a letter—who became investment property as soon as they touched the shores of this independently owned and operated franchise called America," wrote Williams.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

21 Savage Presents His 5th Annual “Issa Back 2 School Drive”

Check out pics and footage from the student giveaway/voter registration event in Atlanta.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

ariezblog

J. Cole Earns 12 New RIAA Platinum & Gold Certifications For '2014 Forest Hills Drive'

Only one track from the album has yet to reach 500,000 units.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

kASEY002

Tory Lanez Could Face Assault Charge For Megan Thee Stallion Shooting

The LAPD is reportedly investigating the case.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

kASEY002

Lil Uzi Vert Set To Take Part In A Live Virtual Concert

Find out how you can watch Baby Pluto from your home.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Cardi B & Megan Thee Stallion's "WAP" Projected To Remain At No. 1 For A Second Week

Will the female rappers block Drake from having another Number One debut?

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Master P Says Getting C-Murder Out Of Prison Will Be Difficult

Master P says the reality is getting C-Murder out of prison for murder will be no easy task.

AllHipHop Staff

by

Tra_mo

Snoop Dogg, Young M.A, Ciara & More Launch Shows On Apple Music 1 Radio

The streaming giant is rebranding itself once again.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Fetty Wap Says He Doesn't Owe Ex-Wife For Engagement Ring

In a scenario straight out of Judge Mathis, Fetty Wap is denying his ex-wife's claim that he owes her for the engagement ring!

AllHipHop Staff

Upcoming Show "Cracka" Puts Blacks As Slave Owners And Whites As Slaves

What history flipped the script on slavery and the Africans kept slaves? "Cracka" explores this alternative non-reality.

AllHipHop Staff

by

Horsemeat1600

Chris Cuomo Quotes The Late Bushwick Bill During DNC Breakdown

Chris Cuomo decided to quote Bushwick Bill when he was analyzing the DNC...but did he get it all wrong?

Kershaw St. Jawnson