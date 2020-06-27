Pharrell Williams Taking His Culinary Expertise To France

Rap star Pharrell Williams is launching his latest restaurant business, only this time he is expanding internationally.

(AllHipHop News) Hip-Hop hitmaker Pharrell Williams is expanding his resume as a restaurateur with the launch of a new eatery in the South of France.

The "Happy" star has reteamed with French chef Jean Imbert, with whom he runs the chic Miami, Florida hotspot Swan, to open their new joint project in the food guru's native country.

"Excited to announce that ToSHARE, a cafe/restaurant collab by me and @jeanimbert, is opening tonight in St-Tropez, France," Pharrell posted on Twitter on Thursday, June 25th.

ToSHARE's website features an eclectic menu, offering dishes like beet hummus, Mediterranean bluefin tuna and avocado, and a veal version of the popular Vietnamese banh mi sandwich.

The news emerges as French authorities continue to ease coronavirus restrictions following a months-long lockdown to curb the spread of COVID-19.