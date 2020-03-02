AllHipHop
Philadelphia Man Convicted Of Murdering Nicki Minaj's Tour Manager

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Two people are now set to be incarcerated over a violent incident in Germantown.

(AllHipHop News) De’Von Andre Pickett, a member of Nicki Minaj's crew, was stabbed outside a Philadelphia bar in 2015. On Friday, Khaliyfa Neely was convicted of third-degree murder, aggravated and simple assault, and possession of an instrument of crime in connection to the case.

A nine-day trial from last year ended in a mistrial because a jury was unable to reach a unanimous verdict. Pickett's 2020 conviction carries a maximum sentence of 20 to 40 years. He is scheduled to be sentenced on April 24.

Initially, another man named Pierce Boykin was charged with Pickett's murder. That charge was dropped. Boykin eventually pleaded guilty to aggravated assault. He was sentenced to 23 months in jail.

Before his death, Minaj was reportedly set to have 29-year-old Pickett serve as the stage manager for her European tour. Pickett's friend, Eric Reese, was also stabbed after a fight with Neely and Boykin. The incident was supposedly sparked by a conflict between Neely and Reese over a woman.

"Two members of my team were stabbed last night in Philly. One was killed. They had only been there for two days rehearsing for the tour," tweeted Nicki Minaj on February 18, 2015.

