Philly Rapper Chynna Died From Accidental Drug Overdose

Philadelphia officials have confirmed the young, rising rapper died of a drug overdose.

(AllHipHop News) Rapper Chynna died of an accidental overdose, Philadelphia Department of Public Health officials have confirmed.

The death of Philadelphia-based A$AP Mob star, 25, was revealed on Wednesday, and a spokesperson from the local health authority revealed her death was drug-related according to The Philadelphia Inquirer.

No further information was given.

Chynna's manager John Miller publicly confirmed her death after she was found unresponsive in her home, saying, "I can regrettably confirm Chynna passed away."

Her family also shared a statement that read, "Chynna was deeply loved and will be sorely missed."

After news broke of Chynna's death, fellow Mob member A$AP Rocky took to his Instagram Stories to share a picture of the young star, writing alongside it: "rest in peace baby girl."

Kehlani also shared a tribute, writing: "chynna you were f##kin hilarious bro... i love you. so very much. my heart is officially iced."

The sad news comes just four months after she released her EP "If I Die First."

She was most well known for her singles "Selfie" and "Glen Coco," and also achieved fame as a model - after starting out in the industry when she was just 14-years-old.