AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

Philly Rapper Chynna Died From Accidental Drug Overdose

AllHipHop Staff

Philadelphia officials have confirmed the young, rising rapper died of a drug overdose.

(AllHipHop News) Rapper Chynna died of an accidental overdose, Philadelphia Department of Public Health officials have confirmed.

The death of Philadelphia-based A$AP Mob star, 25, was revealed on Wednesday, and a spokesperson from the local health authority revealed her death was drug-related according to The Philadelphia Inquirer.

No further information was given.

Chynna's manager John Miller publicly confirmed her death after she was found unresponsive in her home, saying, "I can regrettably confirm Chynna passed away."

Her family also shared a statement that read, "Chynna was deeply loved and will be sorely missed."

After news broke of Chynna's death, fellow Mob member A$AP Rocky took to his Instagram Stories to share a picture of the young star, writing alongside it: "rest in peace baby girl."

Kehlani also shared a tribute, writing: "chynna you were f##kin hilarious bro... i love you. so very much. my heart is officially iced."

The sad news comes just four months after she released her EP "If I Die First."

She was most well known for her singles "Selfie" and "Glen Coco," and also achieved fame as a model - after starting out in the industry when she was just 14-years-old.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Kodak Black Says He Needs A Knife To Protect Himself From Inmates In Prison

Kodak Black had some words for prison officials at Big Sandy Prison, the high-security prison housing the rap star, who is imprisoned for lying on an application to buy guns.

Mike Winslow

by

MattBane

Young Chop Arrested For Trying To "Find" 21 Savage

Young Chop's erratic behavior landed him in jail.

AllHipHop Staff

by

PointGuard_QB

RZA And DJ Premier To Go Head-To-Head In Battle Of The Beats

The Wu-Tang Clan's Abbot and the soul of Gang Starr are next up to battle this weekend in Timbaland and Swizz Beatz' producer series.

Kershaw St. Jawnson

by

Ason

Lee Daniels Comments On "Beef" With Jussie Smollett Over R. Kelly

Rumors are floating around Hollywood that Jussie Smollett was on the outs long before his alleged 2019 "Subway assault," but no one would have ever suspected that R. Kelly was behind it.

Kershaw St. Jawnson

Watch Diddy’s “Black America & Coronavirus” Town Hall With Killer Mike, Big Sean, AOC & More

CNN's Van Jones helped lead the discussion covering the current COVID-19 crisis.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

illseed

Just Blaze And Samantha Ronson Link Up For Epic Live-Streamed DJ Sets For COVID-19 Victims

Record promotion pool Beatsource will present an open-format Hip-Hop program featuring some of the most innovative DJs in the culture to help raise funds for those affected by COVID-19.

Kershaw St. Jawnson

Rihanna Helps Out Her Dad, Who Has Been Stricken With Coronavirus

Rihanna is doing her best to support her father, who is critically ill with the coronavirus.

AllHipHop Staff

Rapper Fred The Godson Is Fighting For His Life

Fred The Godson is fighting for his life as he battles the coronavirus in a New York hospital.

Mike Winslow

by

Sin_bk

Michael Jackson's Famous White Glove Sells For A Fortune

The white glove that made Michael Jackson famous Was sold on the auction block for a fortune.

AllHipHop Staff

by

Kenjtae68

Rihanna & Jack Dorsey Donate $4.2 Million To Help Domestic Abuse Victims Affected By Coronavirus

The Barbadian philanthropist and the billionaire Twitter CEO join forces.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)