Pilot Called Cops On Lil Wayne During Incident On Private Plane

Maria Myraine

Rap star Lil Wayne had an unexpected run-in with the cops a few days ago, after an alteraction with a pilot on his private jet.

(AllHipHop News) Last week, Fat Joe spoke with Lil Wayne on IG Live, to discuss various topics including his thoughts on George Floyd’s murder.

The New Orleans rap star made some shocking comments right after Floyd’s death at the hands of police officer Derek Chauvin, who has since been charged with 2nd degree murder for kneeling on the man’s neck for almost 9 minutes, and ultimately killing him.

“We should blame ourselves for not doing more,” Lil Wayne proclaimed. “We have to stop placing the blame on the whole force and the whole everybody, or a certain race or everybody with a badge.”

Over the weekend, Lil Wayne clarified his comments during the 7th episode of Young Money Radio.

However, Weezy recalled an incident just a few days ago with a pilot on his own private plane.

Although his previous statement urged people to not place blame on a “whole force” or “certain race,” Wayne revealed he was a victim of discrimination despite his fortune and fame.

“I'll tell you something another situation, a couple days ago I'm on my plane, private plane, mind you, thank God. I spent so much for that, and I work hard for what I'm able to spend on that. I had a pilot, I pay my pilots, obviously, it's a private plane, had a situation on my plane, pilot so happens to be Caucasian.”

According to Wayne, the unidentified pilot became snarky with him on a flight and when the rapper checked his employee, the guy called the cops.

“I go up there to talk to him, he tells me get out of the aisle and go back to your seat. He must have thought he was flying United Airlines or something, he must have forgot that that was my plane. He must have forgot. I think what happened is he did forget, he forgot what was going on. You know what happened, though? He had police waiting for me when we landed, waiting for my ass.”

The pilot’s actions were similar to those of Amy Cooper, aka “Central Park Karen,” who called the cops on a black man who asked her to leash her dog while he watched birds.

Thankfully, both Lil Wayne and the birdwatcher Christian Cooper (no relation) escaped without any charges. But the stakes were significantly hire for Wayne, who’s private jet has been targeted by the cops in the past.

“Thank God the police they didn't forget what was going on, and they let me go right home,” Lil Wayne revealed.”

