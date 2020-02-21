AllHipHop
Planet Fitness Admits Boosie Was Kicked Out Of Gym; Accuses Rapper Of Harassment

AllHipHop Staff

Boosie's controversial comments about Dwayne Wade's daughter had some real-life consequences at a Planet Fitness in Georgia.

(AllHipHop News) Rapper Boosie Badazz has accused a gym of ejecting him because of controversial comments he made about Dwayne Wade's daughter.

The 37-year-old musician, real name Torrence Hatch Jr., hit the headlines earlier this week when he reflected on Dwyane's recent revelation that his son Zion is now living as a girl called Zaya.

Arguing that the 12-year-old was too young to make that kind of life decision, Boosie deliberately misgendered Zaya in his post, and attracted much criticism from social media users.

And in a post on Instagram, Boosie alleged the comments had also influenced the way he was treated by staff at Georgia gym Planet Fitness.

In a video shot in the car park of the fitness center, Boosie said: "'Do not go to Planet Fitness, they racist, they haters, they just put me out Planet Fitness cause of what I said about Dwyane Wade's son. And they said I said in a video one of they employers was fa###t or some s##t… Don't go to Planet Fitness, do not go to Planet Fitness, they got roaches in that b##ch!"

In the accompanying caption, the rapper wrote that "Manager who was gay refused to let me n planet fitness because of my past actions on social media about gender etc.

"They have roaches, n they shower water don't get hot! Get out ya feelings lil b##ch."

In a statement to People, a spokesperson for the gym chain said that the rapper "was asked to leave after refusing to comply with gym policies and harassing club staff."

“Planet Fitness does not tolerate harassment or discrimination of any kind. In this instance, a guest was asked to leave after refusing to comply with gym policies and harassing club staff," said McCall Gosselin. "We are the home of the Judgement Free Zone and as such, we have policies in place to ensure that we maintain a non-intimidating, welcoming environment for all of our members where everyone feels accepted.”

