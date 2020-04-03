AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

Playboi Carti Busted With Guns, Xanax, Codeine And Oxy

Kershaw St. Jawnson

Deputies in Georgia pulled Playboi Carti over and found guns and a variety of strong drugs.

(AllHipHop News) Rapper Playboi Carti was cruising in his Lamborghini in Clayton County, GA and was pulled over for having expired tags.

But that was only the beginning of his troubles on Thursday night as he was later arrested by the county sheriff’s “elite COBRA strike force” on drugs and gun charges.

Deputies, under the leadership of Victor Hill, pulled the “Magnolia” rapper over and found guns and a variety of drugs, according to a news release issued by the Clayton County Sheriff’s office.

The report says that Playboi Carti had in his possession 12 bags of marijuana, three guns, Xanax, codeine and oxycodone.

Playboi Carti 2
Playboi Carti Busted With Guns and Drugs

When pulled over, he did give his real name, Jordan Carter. Later on the authorities made the connection that he was actually an established rapper after he was taken into custody.

Playboi Carti and another gentleman, Jaylon Tucker are now facing the wall at Georgia’s toughest paramilitary jail known as the Hill-ton.”

According to AJC.com, Playboi Carti was officially charged “with marijuana possession, improperly passing an emergency vehicle and not displaying an updated decal on his license plate.”

His manager said he has been released from jail.

No word as to if he returned to his Buckhead home, where he lives with his girlfriend, Australian rapper Iggy Azalea.

Playboi Carti 3
Playboi Carti's Lambo
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

YNW Melly Files For Early Release After Reportedly Testing Positive For Coronavirus

Will the double murder suspect get to go home?

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

ChuckTownAssociate.

Will Smith Launching New Stand-up Comedy Series "This Joka"

Will Smith will explore the world of comedy in a new series called "This Joka."

AllHipHop Staff

Mozzy Looks Into His Own Mental Health With 'Untreated Trauma' Web Series

The 'Beyond Bulletproof' album creator opens up about the death of his grandmother.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

moose489

Lil Yachty's New Song Is One Of Oprah Winfrey's Favorites

What's cooler having Halle Berry sing your song on a talk show or having Oprah boast to the press that she loves your track?

AllHipHop Staff

Hit Series "Empire" Ending Over COVID-19 Pandemic

The filming of "Empire" has been cut short, was cut short, and now ‘Cookie Monsters’ have three more opportunities to see the Hip-Hop soap opera.

AllHipHop Staff

EXCLUSIVE: Tekashi 6ix9ine Wins Early Release

Tekashi 6ix9ine will be back on the streets four months early because he is at a high risk of dying if he gets the coronavirus in prison.

GrouchyGreg

by

$MKingpin

Drake Pays Tribute To Kobe Bryant With "Toosie Slide" Video

Drake pays tribute to Kobe Bryant in TikTok friendly new video for Kobe for "Toosie Slide."

AllHipHop Staff

DaBaby Risks His Life To Deliver Food To Raven Symone

DaBaby personally delivered some goodies to his childhood crush, former "Cosby Show" actress Raven Symone.

AllHipHop Staff

Cardi B Gives Fans Coronavirus Update After ER Room Visit Over Stomach Pains

Cardi B is trying to calm the Bardi Gang, who were concerned after the rapper took herself to the emergency room with severe stomach pains.

AllHipHop Staff

"Lean On Me" Creator Bill Withers Dead At 81

Bill Withers, who sang "Lean On Me," which spawned a classic movie of the same name, has passed away.

AllHipHop Staff