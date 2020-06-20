AllHipHop
Police Have No Suspects In Tray Savage Murder

Mike Winslow

Tragedy struck Chief Keef's camp last night when GBE rapper Tray Savage was gunned down.

(AllHipHop News) A rapper affiliated with Chief keef was shot down in his hometown of Chicago yesterday (June 19th).

According to police, gunmen brazenly targeted Tray Savage as he drove through traffic in the Chatham neighborhood.

Tray Savage was hit twice - once in the shoulder and once in the neck - and fatally wounded.

His car drifted forward after the shooting and struck three other parked vehicles before coming to a complete stop.

So far, police have yet to make an arrest in the shooting, although they have a tip that a white SUV may have been spotted fleeing scene.

In November of 2019, Lil Reese, another popular Chicago rapper who frequently works with Chief Keef was also targeted and it daylight shooting in traffic.

Thankfully, Reese survived a gunshot wound to the neck, although he lost his voice for some time after the shooting.

Police have yet to make any arrests in the attack on Lil Reese either.

