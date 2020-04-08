AllHipHop
Police Investigating Death Of Grime Rapper Black The Ripper

AllHipHop Staff

Grime wrapper black the ripper was found dead on a Caribbean island, and the police are trying to figure out what happened to him.

(AllHipHop News) Montserrat police detectives have launched an investigation into the death of British rapper Black The Ripper after he was found dead on the tiny Caribbean island.

News of the musician and marijuana activist's passing prompted tributes and grief from his fellow grime musicians, and authorities from the British Overseas Territory have confirmed the 32-year-old was found dead at a home on the island on Monday (April 6th).

Police officials tell Britain's Daily Mirror newspaper that the rapper, real name Dean West, was found motionless and was later pronounced dead by officers at the scene, who carried out a full search at the property.

The results of an autopsy are pending.

Montserrat's Commissioner of Police Steve Foster says: "At present the circumstances of his death is unknown, as a result, the coroner (Chief Magistrate) has ordered a Post Mortem Examination to be conducted on the body of the deceased to determine the cause of death.

"However, I am unable to say and or give a date at this time of when the autopsy examination will be completed."

Skepta, Ghetts, Big Shaq, Rizzle Kicks, and Krept of Krept and Konan were among the U.K. musicians to pay tribute to West after his death.

