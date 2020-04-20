AllHipHop
Police Make Arrest And Issues Simmons To 60 People Over Rap Video Shoot In Brooklyn

Fatima Barrie

Police shut down a large party in Canarsie Brooklyn Saturday night.

(AllHipHop News) Police shut down a large party in Brooklyn on Saturday night that led to 60 summonses and two arrests.

According to NBC New York, Police were called to the Avenue L block at about 10:45 p.m, where they broke up the party at a barbershop. The party reportedly began as a video shoot for rapper Kelly King Kelly, but police later confirmed that the gathering was tied to gambling.

In a report by AM NY, about 100 officers were on the scene where two guns were found.

A 30-year-old named Jamel Dorsett was arrested and charged with criminal possession of a weapon, possession of a firearm, possession of marijuana and given a summons for the gathering.

Also charged was 28-year-old Kayla Phillips, who was also arrested on the same counts, in addition to criminal possession of a forged instrument and criminal trespassing.

New York has banned large non-essential gatherings since March 22 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The state has repeatedly ordered New Yorkers to follow social distancing rules. Mayor Bill de Blasio discussed the incident during his conference Sunday morning.

“I want to say thank you to the officers who broke it up, but I also want to send a message to the young people to think about the aunts, uncles, and grandparents who you may bring this to,” de Blasio stated. “We need to be safe, so getting together for a party – they can pick up the virus and pass it from one person to another and go home and give it to a relative. It is not business as usual – shouldn’t be partying in the middle of a pandemic.” 

